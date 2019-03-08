92% of truckers are men. These women want to change that

If you’ve ever been bored enough on a road trip to try and convince a truck driver to blow their rig’s horn, there’s a 92% chance that the person behind the wheel was a man. Trucking is one of the most heavily male-dominated industries in the U.S. (guessing those Deadliest Catch crab wranglers are even more male dominated), with women making up just 7.92% of the nation’s truckers and 12.5% of the trucking workforce, according to shipping and logistics company uShip.

In honor of International Women’s Day, uShip decided to highlight some of the women behind the statistics who are trying to carve out a space for women in the trucking world. Women like Jacinda, a third-generation truck driver whose mother (who drove for 23 years) and grandmother both drove trucks. Jacinda Lady Truckin’, as she is known to her 42,000 Instagram followers, has been driving for five years and, like many a country singer before her, loves the freedom of the open road from behind the wheel of her 53-foot enclosed high-end car hauler.

Then there’s Elizabeth Orton, the owner and cofounder of Find a Way Shipping, which she started with her cousin (an NBA player who shall remain unnamed) in July 2018. Since then, she has helped the company grow quickly, expanding the company’s truck fleet fourfold in just six months.

Check out the rest of the women in trucking in uShip’s series here, while I start petitioning Hollywood for an all-female Smokey and the Bandit reboot.