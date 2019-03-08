Here’s how Mark Zuckerberg is protected from bullets, car bombs, and angry employees

Business Insider has posted an insanely interesting article about the lengths Facebook’s internal security teams go to protect Mark Zuckerberg. The social media giant has previously reported that it spends upwards of $10 million a year on Zuck’s personal security, and, thanks to some loose-lipped current and former workers at Facebook’s Global Security organization, now we have an idea how that 10 mil is spent. Here are some highlights:

During internal company all-hands meetings in which Zuckerberg speaks, members of Zuck’s personal security team will not only sit at the front of the room, they are also dotted around the crowd disguised as regular Facebook employees and are there in case a regular employee decides to rush Zuck from the audience.

Unlike most CEOs, Zuckerberg still sits in an open office with the rest of his employees. But that open office is above one of the company's employee parking garages. In that garage, it's impossible to park directly beneath Zuck's desk. This is so no one can set off a car bomb under his feet.

Also in that open office that Zuck sits in is a large glass-walled conference room near his desk. This conference room doubles as a panic room that Zuck can rush into and hit a panic button in case he comes under attack. And yep, the conference room’s windows are bulletproof.

It’s also rumored that Zuck has a secret “panic chute” in the same conference room that his security team can evacuate him down, literally, through the floor if he needs to leave the office in a hurry. However, not all the security personal Business Insider spoke with could confirm this.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given all of the above, Zuck's personal security team drives him everywhere, and if he goes into a bar for a drink, the team will sweep the bar ahead of time to make sure it's safe.

If all this seems excessive, keep in mind that Zuckerberg is one of the most visible people on the planet. Some people love him, some hate him. This leaves him open to both obsessed stalkers and those who wish to do him harm. Matter of fact, Business Insider says Zuckerberg receives numerous death threats each week. Now that panic chute doesn’t sound so crazy, does it?