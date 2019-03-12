How to feel like you have all the time in the world (even if you don’t)

I’ve interviewed thousands of people about their schedules over the years, but one early conversation has stuck with me. I was talking to an astonishingly successful executive about her productivity secrets and began our call with my standard assurance that I would not take much of her time.

What happened next surprised me. She laughed. “Oh, I have all the time in the world,” she said.

This wasn’t literally true, of course. No one has infinite time, either in a day-to-day sense or as we ponder our mortality. But what I learned is that she found this to be a useful mindset. Having a sense of time’s abundance helped her make wise, relaxed choices with her hours. And that, in turn, is how she accomplished all she did.

Changing the mindset about how we spend our time

I found this insight so life-changing that I decided to turn it into a parable. In my newest time management book, Juliet’s School of Possibilities. Riley–a hot-shot young consultant whose crazed life is falling apart–finds herself on the doorstep of a mysterious place called Juliet’s School of Possibilities. This retreat on the New Jersey shore is just part of the eponymous Juliet’s sprawling business empire of television shows, publications, and the like.

Juliet stuns Riley by being calm despite her business’s demands. She has time to talk to her employees and make wise choices about how to direct their energy. She has time to think about big new projects. She has time to build a close relationship with her two daughters. When Riley apologizes for being slow on something, Juliet laughs. Like the executive I interviewed, she too has “all the time in the world.”

The reason this mindset is so useful is that how we spend our time is one giant negotiation–with other people, with the clock, with ourselves. In any negotiation, you get more if you go in knowing that you already have what you need. If you’re currently employed and have two competing job offers, you’ll feel more confident in your demands than if you’ve been out of work for months and need to find something. Likewise, falling in love with your own “busy” narrative is counter-productive. Rushing makes people feel rushed. When you assume you have no time for things, you don’t do them. But people who think there is enough time for what matters calmly make progress on what matters to them–at work and home.

How can you cultivate this mindset? From studying people’s schedules, I’ve found a few strategies that can help anyone feel less busy while getting more done.