Move to one of these 20 cities if you’re obnoxiously rich

Good news for all you oligarchs and plutocrats out there (and you too, Jeff Bezos and Kylie Jenner). The latest City Wealth Index is out, just in time for home-buying season. The annual index, from real-estate consultancy Knight Frank, ranks cities based on three categories that make them appealing playgrounds for the global super-rich: investment activity, lifestyle, and the overall presence of wealth itself.

Most of the cities on this list probably won’t surprise anyone who has been paying attention to socioeconomic markers like gentrification, income inequality, corporate development, or population growth. Hell, do we really need an infographic to show us all the places we can’t afford to live?

Still, there are a few interesting factoids. While New York has the highest concentration of billionaires (94, according to the report), London has the highest population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, or what Knight Frank calls HNWIs (because there’s an initialism for everything). In fact, despite concerns over Brexit, the British capital nabbed the top spot this year.

The growing wealth of Asian cities is also reflected in the report, a phenomenon that was satirized in pop culture last year with the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians, which is set in the No. 4 city on the list, Singapore. Asian cities captured six of the top 10 spots in the wealth category, Knight Frank notes, and four of the top 10 spots overall.

Below are the top 20 cities based on overall rank. Have a few hundred million to spare? Carpe diem!

London

New York

Hong Kong

Singapore

Los Angeles

Chicago

Shanghai

Sydney

Tokyo

Toronto

Paris

Berlin

Frankfurt

Beijing

Seoul

San Francisco

Munich

Washington, D.C.

Atlanta

Amsterdam

You can check out the detailed rankings here.