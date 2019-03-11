Do these things if your employer puts you on a performance improvement plan

A Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) is a tool used by managers and HR to help employees identify and create an action plan when there are deficiencies present in your performance . While receiving a PIP can feel scary, they should not always be perceived negatively. If you receive a PIP, then it seems your organization is truly interested in helping you improve. To help you turn the situation around, here are a few tips.

1. Get specific feedback on what successful performance looks like

Work closely with your manager to understand exactly where your performance might be lacking. Once you have those specific measurable behaviors and results targeted, you can work with your boss to create an action plan.

What can you do each week to improve? What classes or trainings can you enroll in to upskill yourself? What will success look like? Set out a timeline and agree on target objectives that will hold both you and your boss accountable.

2. Think about areas you can still grow

Often we can become complacent in our roles, thinking we don’t have anything more to learn, or that our development has reached a plateau. If you find yourself in this mind-set, it could be a good time to get your ego in check and remember that there are always ways we can improve. Consider everything you still have left to learn, and use that to drive your internal motivation. Ask yourself, “Am I really doing everything I can do to be my best self at work and put my best foot forward?”

Reflect on your daily practices and behaviors, and consider what you felt went well, and what could be improved. Evaluate your mistakes of the past and seek feedback from friends and colleagues.

3. Consider both the internal and external factors

If there are internal factors that are affecting your work, these should be addressed. For example, you may not get along with your boss. You might not have the necessary training needed to succeed. You may not understand the products you’re selling. These are all internal factors that can be worked through with collaborative efforts and training. Take the time to assess your environment at work to see if there is something blocking your success.

There may be external forces impacting your work. Family dynamics, relationship stress, mental health, and financial struggles are all realities of our day-to-day lives. If you’re experiencing any of the above, your performance at work is bound to suffer. If you’re needing extra support, let your boss know. Take advantage of any employee assistance programs offered, and get the help you need.