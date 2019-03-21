Why the robots will make us better

In 2017, financial-services giant JP Morgan made an announcement that likely had legions of contract lawyers quaking in their highly polished shoes. The company’s AI-driven program COIN (short for “contract intelligence”) had learned how to review reams of complex contract documents with precision and speed. The killer? In just a few seconds, the program produced the output that would have taken lawyers 360,000 billable hours.

Turns out, however, that the contract lawyers at JP Morgan didn’t have much to worry about. “JP Morgan could have used COIN as a reason to reduce head count,” says JT Kostman, Ph.D., managing director, applied artificial intelligence, at Grant Thornton. “But instead they asked where these people can spend their time adding real value and doing things that the machine can’t do.”

As automation continues to infiltrate industries from car manufacturing to financial services, Kostman says companies are going to be confronted with a simple but critical choice between value and efficiency. Should they take all the time saved with automated robots, AI-based machine learning, and other technological innovations and simply streamline their companies, cutting staff and running as lean as can be? Or should they instead redirect those newfound resources toward new and innovative pursuits?

Kostman believes the choice is clear: “The companies that are looking at efficiencies instead of value don’t get it,” he says. “This can’t just be about reducing head count or making people do more faster. The smart move is to focus on value, not just efficiency.”

THE RISE OF THE ROBOTS?

As a society, we’re getting used to telling our AI-based assistants at home to turn on the lights or turn down the thermostat. Robots are making our burgers and designing our chairs, and algorithms are helping companies decide whom to hire. “With the proliferation of devices like Alexa, some automation technologies like natural language processing are virtually commoditized now,” says Roy Nicholson, a principal in Grant Thornton’s advisory practice and leader within the firm’s digital transformation and management practice.