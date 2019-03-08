HBO’s heroines help it celebrate International Women’s Day

For a world mired in medieval patriarchal custom, Game of Thrones is chock-full of powerful female characters. From Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister, to the Stark sisters Sansa and Arya, over to Brienne of Tarth and Missandei, we have a wide range of personalities, leadership styles, and responsibilities in THE MOST IMPORTANT BATTLE OF THE SEVEN KINGDO . . . .

Okay, okay, sorry still, just a little excited about the new season eight trailer.

Point is, some of these key characters now star in HBO’s new ad to celebrate International Women’s Day. The spot features an all-star lineup of the cable network’s female stars of Game of Thrones, Insecure, Veep, Big Little Lies, Westworld, and more, set to excerpts from a 1996 speech by writer and director Nora Ephron at Wellesley College.

It’s just one ad in the wave that will hit today, as brands scramble to somehow associate themselves with International Women’s Day. Thankfully, the tie-in with HBO actually makes sense, as it’s an extension of the cable network’s “Because of Her” campaign from last August, that focused on HBO female talent on-camera and behind the scenes.