This is the key to avoiding a productivity slump on a work trip

Traveling for work is a common part of our corporate culture. Each day in the United States alone, 1.3 million business trips occur and millennials are set to take 20% more business trips in the next 12 months. While traveling has its perks (expensed meals, the thrill of a new city, and a change of scenery), it can also pose stress on our daily routines and productivity levels with both our work and personal lives. Planning your next work trip? Here are some tips to keep you on top of your game:

Work life

1. Leverage the right tools

Tracy Komlos, founder of Pangea Dreams, uses collaborative tools like G-Suite to help her stay organized and connected with her team while on the fly. Apps like Hubdoc help her stay on top of her receipts and expenses while traveling so she doesn’t lose track of her finances.

Komlos recommends certain paid tools such as Streak to help schedule and follow up with emails and clients. She also uses a productivity planner, which helps her stay accountable and gives her a productivity score of the day.

GoodNote is another great tool that allows you to travel with your digital briefcase while leaving all your paperwork at home.

2. Outsource what you can

Komlos suggests outsourcing help when you can. Hiring contractors or virtual assistants is one way she outsources the work she needs done to run her business.

If you have active engagements happening at home, make arrangements to have those taken care of while you’re away so your mind can focus on the task at hand while traveling.

3. Take advantage of “down times”

When you have unexpected breaks in your travel schedule, whether it’s between flights or on the beach, use this time to do low-energy tasks rather than sitting on Facebook. For example, catching up on reading, editing photos, or answering emails and other administrative tasks. These 20-30 minutes during the day can save you tons of time down the line.