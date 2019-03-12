How Bill Gates ended up eating pizza rolls on YouTube

The 11-minute YouTube video starts out with former NASA engineer Mark Rober enlisting a handful of kids to collect two water bottles full of the grossest, dirtiest water they can find. At first, each sample looks identically disgusting. Then Rober pours some white powder into one of the bottles, and asks his young lab assistants to shake it.

After several minutes, the murkiness is gone, cuing the sort of must-share moment that Rober has become internet famous for. He inserts a straw, sips, and swallows loudly. “Ah, that’s some high quality H20 right there,” he says to the wide-eyed kids.

Since October 2011, Mark Rober has starred on the eponymous Mark Rober YouTube channel, which releases one entertaining science- and tech-related video per month and has over 6.1 million subscribers. As an engineer, he likes to identify everyday problems and then fix them, typically through some mechanical hack or built contraption. They often go viral. (see: “Package Thief vs. Glitter Bomb Trap” and “Skin a Watermelon Party Trick“).

The water-purifying video–called “Drinking Nasty Swamp Water (to save the world)“–is a little less whimsical, since it’s sponsored by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, who also makes a guest appearance as the video goes on. They use the magical powder, which is manufactured by Proctor & Gamble and donated to people around the world who lack clean drinking water, to make a case that philanthropy matters.

Rober released the video to help promote Bill and Melinda Gates’s annual letter about that state of the world, which the couple traditionally uses to benchmark social progress, share their foundation’s work, and outline their optimistic vision of the future. Over the last two weeks, nearly 6 million people have now watched the episode, making it one of Rober’s fastest-rising hits.

This was the third annual video Rober made to support the letter. He also investigated the genius of a cheap paper centrifuge to diagnose malaria in areas without electricity, and defended the modern value of NASA because its satellite arrays help monitor and predict sweeping global changes. It’s a different kind of media collaboration for Gates, who is famous for staging his own carefully managed events. Rober doesn’t give Gates any editorial control of the videos, but they must loosely tie into a general theme in that year’s letter, which is referenced at the end of the show.

As Rober explains in the latest video, Proctor & Gamble invented the powder while researching better laundry methods. (The key ingredients are a coagulant, flocculants, and chlorine, which trap dirt, sink it, and neutralize harmful bacteria and parasites, respectively.) Given that nearly 1 billion people around the world don’t have access to clean drinking water, they decided to start giving it away to change that.