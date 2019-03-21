Increasingly, the most important issue for everyday internet users is privacy—and rightly so. In today’s connected world, we’re being tracked and surveilled more than ever by everyone from search giants and social media companies to ISPs and advertising firms. These organizations don’t just record what we click on or share, but analyze our online activity to compile complex demographic and psychographic profiles about us—so they can manipulate us into doing their bidding, whether that’s clicking on ads they serve us based on the data they hold about us or getting us to interact with their sites more and share even more information about ourselves.

To a large extent, your average user can claw back some of their online privacy by using ad blockers or more privacy-focused browsers like Brave and Firefox. And for most of us, that will be enough to balance our desire for online privacy versus being able to take advantage of all the web has to offer.

But what if you’re not the average person? What if you’re more than a little paranoid or just sick and tired of almost every company invading your privacy? That’s where this online guide to privacy comes in. But be warned: If you really want to remain truly invisible online, the only surefire way to do that is to never go online. (As my editor once joked, ultra-paranoid journalists should never communicate electronically—via email, phone, text, WhatsApp, Signal—with sources and only exchange paper documents via drop spots in a forest, which you promptly burn after reading.) Assuming you’re not quite prepared for that level of discretion but still want a higher-than-normal degree of online privacy, read on. But you should know that following some of the steps listed below will definitely hinder your online experience to some degree. Then again, that’s the trade-off you make for enhanced privacy.

With that in mind, here’s the paranoid person’s guide to online privacy:

1) Ditch Facebook and anything to do with Facebook

You can’t be a Facebook user and retain your privacy. The two concepts are fundamentally incompatible with each other. It’s just like something can’t be wet and dry at the same time. Facebook works by you willingly posting information about yourself online. So if you want to reclaim your online privacy, it’s time to delete your Facebook account, delete your Instagram account, and delete your WhatsApp account. There is no way around this.

2) If you want to use other social media, like Twitter, make your accounts anonymous and private

But what about other social media sites like Twitter and Reddit? To a degree, you can continue to use these sites and retain a fair amount of privacy. The trick for Twitter is to set up a new handle, make your account private, and don’t allow anyone to follow you. A completely anonymous handle will mean you can still follow whoever you want on Twitter and still retain a great degree of privacy about yourself. Same with Reddit. If you want to continue using it, just create a new, non-identifiable account. And remember on both platforms, never provide personal information about yourself.