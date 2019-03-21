How you can reach your most ambitious goals in 20 minutes a day

Let’s face it. It’s easier to accomplish ambitious goals when you consistently have an hour or more to focus on them. But for many people an hour or more of time only sporadically comes around. That’s why, yet again, they’re making no progress on the goals that they’ve made for themselves.

To break this cycle of failure when it comes to tackling your biggest goals, I’d like to suggest a counterintuitive approach. Don’t wait for a large stretch of time; instead give your biggest goals 20 minutes a day.

This approach will require radical clarity. Trying to get something done in 20 minutes when you have a limp plan will be about as compelling as a limp handshake. And this approach requires consistency. You can’t afford to skip a lot of days when you only invest 20 minutes at a time.

But with this 20-minute strategy, you can do everything from getting in shape to writing a book to learning a language to getting your finances in order to decluttering to improving your relationships to tackling a daunting work project.

Ready to give this a try? Here are a few strategies that could help.

Goal: Get in shape

In 20 minutes a day, you can improve your cardio, build muscle, and benefit your mental health. But you need to be strategic. Choose activities with minimal transition time, such as doing a workout video or following an app exercise routine at home or start a run as soon as you walk outside your door. To save more time, do this right before you would naturally take a shower.

Goal: Write a book

Many people want to write a book, do art, or engage in some other creative project and they never do. You can break that cycle by taking 20 minutes of consistent action, but you need to have a thoughtful strategy. What I recommend is deciding by the day before what you want to write about the next day. Then in the time before you actually sit down to write for 20 minutes, think about what you want to say. You can do this during your commute, while you’re taking a shower, while you’re eating lunch, while you’re on a walk, or while you’re in any other “in-between” time. Think through what you want to write so then when you start typing, you will quickly get words on paper. If you don’t prep, you’re likely to take 20 minutes to just think and be left with a blank page.