How to watch Gayle King’s full R. Kelly interview on CBS without cable

Gayle King’s explosive interview with R. Kelly is already one of the most talked-about TV events of the week, with one image in particular–that of Kelly ominously standing over the CBS This Morning cohost in what appeared to be a fit of rage– seeming to say so much about power and abuse.

Now CBS News will air the interview in its entirety for an hour-long prime-time special, which will include never-before-seen footage. The interview, which took place in Chicago, was Kelly’s first since he was arrested on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. (He has since been taken into custody again for allegedly failing to pay child support.) Kelly has consistently denied the charges.

The full “Gayle King R. Kelly Interview” will air tonight (Friday, March 8) on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you’re a cable cord-cutter looking to stream the interview on your smart TV, computer, or phone, you have a few different options, which I’ve rounded up below.

