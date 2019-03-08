See the luxe, millennial pink restaurant inside Amazon’s Spheres

Last year The Spheres, Amazon’s wild corporate headquarters , opened in Seattle. Now, in addition to public tours through the domes, the building has a full-fledged restaurant accessible to anyone: Willmott’s Ghost .

The pastel-colored restaurant, cloaked in pale pink, green, white, and gold, was designed by Heliotrope Architects to serve patrons on the ground floor of the mega-complex. The architects describe the project as “a ship in a bottle,” the bottle being the glass-and-metal domes that contain the Amazon-funded conservatory with 40,000 thousand plants from all over the planet.

Created in collaboration with chef Renee Erickson, this restaurant offers a glimpse at life in the company’s mothership. Employees and guests will be served a variety of Italian fare on natural wood tables, both in booths and along a long, dark-blue leather couch. The bench was custom-built to mimic the shape of the Spheres’ cylindrical glass façade. A pizza goes for $22, while other food options include panini and salads for lunch. The dinner menu includes fritti, pizza, primi, and secondi that go from small $8 appetizers all the way up to a $98 boneless 32-ounce New York steak with fried potatoes, garlic, and blue cheese.

The space looks idyllic; sunlight bathes the interior thanks to the building’s giant glass walls. White and gold globe lamps riff on the complex’s globular structure. A long, curved bar with a white marble-top finishes the interior of the space. Everything, from walls to columns to furniture, has a dash of millennial pink.

And the crowning glory? A light pink La Marzocco espresso machine with matching pink cups. Because, after all, this is Seattle–coffee snobbery is obligatory. And if you work at Amazon, you may need it.