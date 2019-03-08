advertisement
See the luxe, millennial pink restaurant inside Amazon’s Spheres

By Jesus Diaz

Last year The Spheres, Amazon’s wild corporate headquarters, opened in Seattle. Now, in addition to public tours through the domes, the building has a full-fledged restaurant accessible to anyone: Willmott’s Ghost.

[Photo: Aaron Leitz/courtesy Heliotrope Architects]

The pastel-colored restaurant, cloaked in pale pink, green, white, and gold, was designed by Heliotrope Architects to serve patrons on the ground floor of the mega-complex. The architects describe the project as “a ship in a bottle,” the bottle being the glass-and-metal domes that contain the Amazon-funded conservatory with 40,000 thousand plants from all over the planet.

[Photo: Kevin Scott/courtesy Heliotrope Architects]
Created in collaboration with chef Renee Erickson, this restaurant offers a glimpse at life in the company’s mothership. Employees and guests will be served a variety of Italian fare on natural wood tables, both in booths and along a long, dark-blue leather couch. The bench was custom-built to mimic the shape of the Spheres’ cylindrical glass façade. A pizza goes for $22, while other food options include panini and salads for lunch. The dinner menu includes fritti, pizza, primi, and secondi that go from small $8 appetizers all the way up to a $98 boneless 32-ounce New York steak with fried potatoes, garlic, and blue cheese.

The space looks idyllic; sunlight bathes the interior thanks to the building’s giant glass walls. White and gold globe lamps riff on the complex’s globular structure. A long, curved bar with a white marble-top finishes the interior of the space. Everything, from walls to columns to furniture, has a dash of millennial pink.

And the crowning glory? A light pink La Marzocco espresso machine with matching pink cups. Because, after all, this is Seattle–coffee snobbery is obligatory. And if you work at Amazon, you may need it.

