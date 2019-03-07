Bob Ross will totally terrify you in this disturbing video

Who: Art-centric YouTuber Alexander Reben

Why we care: Bob Ross was the chillest person alive. He was chillness personified. Watch any random episode of The Joy of Painting, listen to his pleasantly lilting narration as he effortlessly conjures a seaside landscape, and feel your worries melt away. Perhaps it was this soothing quality of the voluminously haired painting maestro that made Ross a hit with people who do drugs. Ross was like a human chill-out tent, the place where panicked acidheads historically have been sent to calm down at raves. So it would feel like quite the betrayal if anyone already suffering from drug-fueled dementia encountered “Deeply Artificial Trees (excerpt).”

The title is a reference to Ross’s most famous catchphrase–he would often refer to the trees he painted as “happy little trees.” If “deeply artificial” has more sinister undertones than “happy little,” well, that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of differences between this video and a regular Bob Ross video. Everything is scrambled and distorted in this culture-jammed version, to the point that it may make you feel insane. The clip may induce a state of mortal panic so severe that the only cure for it would be a regular Bob Ross video–if only you could still trust it.

Have a look below, if you dare.