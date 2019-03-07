Nintendo gets into VR with cardboard kits for the Switch

After a couple years of “ studying ” the virtual reality possibilities for its Switch console, Nintendo is wading in with a set of build-it-yourself cardboard kits . The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit will launch on April 12 with six cardboard designs, including simple goggles, a blaster, a camera, a bird, a wind pedal, and an elephant head. The cardboard will fit around the Switch’s screen (think Google Cardboard , but more elaborate), and will have slots for the console’s “Joy-Con” controllers that will allow either button or motion controls. Nintendo hasn’t shown off any of the accompanying software yet.

The VR Kit is an extension of the imaginative Labo toy projects that Nintendo launched last April. Nintendo has since sold about 1 million of those sets–not a terrible number, but not nearly on par with hit games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which sold 12 million units in December alone. A VR version might be a bit easier for players to wrap their heads around (at least figuratively).

The full Nintendo Labo: VR Kit with all six cardboard designs will cost $80, while a starter kit with just the goggles and blaster will cost $40. Expansion kits for the remaining designs–one with the elephant and camera, another with the wind pedal and bird–will cost $20 apiece.