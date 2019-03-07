advertisement
Nintendo gets into VR with cardboard kits for the Switch

[Photo: courtesy of Nintendo]
By Jared Newman1 minute Read

After a couple years of “studying” the virtual reality possibilities for its Switch console, Nintendo is wading in with a set of build-it-yourself cardboard kits. The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit will launch on April 12 with six cardboard designs, including simple goggles, a blaster, a camera, a bird, a wind pedal, and an elephant head. The cardboard will fit around the Switch’s screen (think Google Cardboard, but more elaborate), and will have slots for the console’s “Joy-Con” controllers that will allow either button or motion controls. Nintendo hasn’t shown off any of the accompanying software yet.

[Photo: courtesy of Nintendo]
The VR Kit is an extension of the imaginative Labo toy projects that Nintendo launched last April. Nintendo has since sold about 1 million of those sets–not a terrible number, but not nearly on par with hit games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which sold 12 million units in December alone. A VR version might be a bit easier for players to wrap their heads around (at least figuratively).

The full Nintendo Labo: VR Kit with all six cardboard designs will cost $80, while a starter kit with just the goggles and blaster will cost $40. Expansion kits for the remaining designs–one with the elephant and camera, another with the wind pedal and bird–will cost $20 apiece.

