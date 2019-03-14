Ask yourself these 5 questions to align your career and personal goals

I’ve wasted a lot of time in my life trying to decide between conflicting goals. Mostly, the conflicts are small–do I want to go to that networking event, or should I skip it and go to a boxing class? Should I put in longer hours to get ahead on a project this week, or would I be better off if I got eight hours of sleep?

The choice becomes obvious when I think about what my focus is for that week (or that day), but when priorities from different aspects of my life inevitably compete, it’s all too easy to slip into analysis-paralysis. And what ends up happening? I do nothing. I make no progress, and although I’m technically no worse off, I’m no closer to achieving my goals.

It’s true that life won’t always be a perfect equilibrium. At times, you do have to choose between your career goals and personal goals in order to accomplish one. But as several Fast Company contributors point out, not every goal conflict necessitates an either/or answer. The key is to take the time to reflect, and ask yourself some questions before you make the decision. Here’s where to start.

1. Why did I set these goals in the first place?

People set goals for many reasons, and those reasons can make all the difference on whether or not they’ll stick with it. One wrong reason, according to entrepreneur and executive coach Stever Robbins, is when someone focuses on an outcome, like having a million dollars, reaching enlightenment, or losing 20 pounds. They don’t think about the journey to get there.

Figure out if either of your conflicting goals are based on an arbitrary outcome. Why do you want a promotion? Why are you spending every hour you’re not working on your side hustle, foregoing sleep and exercise? Why do you want to run a marathon?

Only you can determine whether your motivations are extrinsic and come from the need to gain external validation, or are intrinsic and actually give you some meaning. When you ask yourself this question, you might be able to rearrange your life in a way that fulfills the intrinsic motivation behind your goal. Say that you’re not able to set time aside to run a marathon, but you want an incentive to stay healthy and exercise regularly. You can still do this by joining a fitness meetup, or signing up for a 10k race.

2. Are my goals actually preventing me from making a serious change?

Sometimes, setting goals can make it harder for you to achieve the change you want. Far too many of us set goals after a “negative” event. You overindulged over the holidays, so by the time New Year’s comes around, you tell yourself that you’re going to do the Whole 30 diet this year. You make a not-so-insignificant impulse purchase, and you impose an unrealistically strict budget.