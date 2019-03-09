4 questions to ask yourself before preparing a speech

Staring at an empty computer screen when you sit down to start writing a speech can be daunting, and not just because every blank page is scary. Many people believe that being a great speaker is a natural gift and that some of us are just more talented at it than others. But if you think that you don’t have what it takes before you even begin, you’ll find it extremely difficult to get started.

But thanks to my years of experience as the founder and CEO of Advance Your Reach–a company that helps people grow their businesses and spread their messages through the stage–I know for a fact that just about anybody can write a great speech. Talent is overrated, and structures and techniques are underrated. These fundamental questions can get anyone on the right track.

1. What problem am I solving?

The number-one thing I recommend to the speakers I coach is to have a note card that reminds them of two things: who their audience is, and what problem they’re solving for them. Why is this so essential? The key to captivating your audience is to provide a solution to their problems.

When you know what problem your speech is trying to solve, it becomes easier to manage your stage fright. Focusing on the audience’s issues will lift a giant weight off of your shoulders because you don’t have to be the smartest or most experienced person in the room. You’re just there to solve one clearly defined problem.

2. For whom am I solving this problem?

Now, identifying solutions to a problem becomes much easier when you know who your listeners are. But understanding your audience is also crucial when you’re in the process of pitching yourself. You can’t go to a meeting planner (someone who directly or indirectly controls a stage) and say, “I’m really smart. I’ve got funny stories.” That doesn’t tell them anything about you, and won’t probably get you onstage.

To find the right meeting planners (and impress them), you need to be clear on who you’re targeting. If your audience is every living human being in the world, you’re not going to know which stage to apply for. And even if you did start randomly approaching meeting planners, they’re not going to be impressed.

Maybe you want to help teachers have fewer behavior problems in their classrooms, tell plumbers how they can grow their businesses, or advise entrepreneurs on how to spend less money on online advertising. Having an audience with a problem that you can solve is what will get you booked.