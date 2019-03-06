You won’t believe why this conservative columnist thinks Captain Marvel is unrealistic

Enjoying a movie requires a certain suspension of disbelief. Viewers have to accept on faith that vampires exist or that the countdown of a literal ticking time bomb counts down exactly as long as it takes our hero to dismantle it, or that enchanted meet-cutes constantly happen in the supermarkets of New York City.

Perhaps most unrealistic of all, however–at least according to one conservative columnist–is the idea that a woman could ever triumph over a man in a feat of strength. That’s just one cinematic bridge too far.

If it teaches women that they can be anything they want to be, specifically able to take on a 220 pound man in hand to hand combat and not get pummeled into the dirt, then it is a girl power movie and a cancer on our culture. https://t.co/251L8Uy3Ka — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 6, 2019

Ever since Captain Marvel star Brie Larson lobbied for a more inclusive slate of journalists to interview her for the film, many sad men have had axes to grind with both Larson and Captain Marvel. Of all the complaints tossed toward the film in the run-up to its release, however, this one from Townhall columnist and self-described rebel Kurt Schlichter has to be the silliest.

Has Schlichter ever consumed a piece of science fiction? Does he not understand the concept of a human being gaining super powers through impossible but entertaining means, and then using them to save the world from some equally impossible but entertaining nemesis? Because if he is aware of what these kinds of movies are like, and his biggest knock on the realism of the movie has to do with hand-to-hand combat, wait until he finds out about the intergalactic alien battles and time warps.

Then again, what are the chances that a guy with opinions like the one below would ever walk willingly into a theater to see a superhero movie starring a woman?