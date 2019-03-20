Even cacti have eyes: The random things surveilling our everyday lives

This story is part of The Privacy Divide , a series that explores the fault lines and disparities–economic, cultural, philosophical–that have developed around digital privacy and its impact on society.

Last month, Singapore Airlines was caught secretly recording the phone screens of consumers using their app. Then, a traveler discovered that the airline also had cameras embedded in the in-flight entertainment systems on the back of every chair. Journalists then discovered that the creep of seat-back surveillance wasn’t confined to Singapore: Other airlines including United and Delta have installed cameras on their seats too.

Increasingly it’s not just consumer technology that’s spying on us: It’s the normal objects lying all around us. The airplane entertainment systems are just one of many things that—thanks in part to ever cheaper, smaller hardware—are being built with cameras and microphones already embedded. While the airlines have claimed they have never used the cameras, there’s always the option to turn them on. And in a world of lax privacy rules where companies tend to invade your privacy as much as they can, it’s an indication of the direction of the surveillance economy. Companies are quickly moving from the digital terrain into the physical world, with the goal of collecting ever more information about you so they can monetize it.

Many of us bring seemingly innocuous objects like connected thermostats and speakers into our kitchens and bedrooms, without realizing how much they might be observing us (and our neighbors) and reporting back to the mothership in the cloud. But growing surveillance in public complicates our typical, if already broken relationship with data collection, whereby companies and governments ask for our consent. As Lilian Edwards, a U.K.-based digital researcher, wrote in a 2015 paper, “While consumers may at least have theoretically had a chance to read the privacy policy of their Nest thermostat before signing the contract, they will have no such opportunity in any real sense when their data is collected by the smart road or smart tram they go to work on, or as they pass the smart dustbin.”

Here’s a sampling of the random objects keeping tabs on you out in public:

Road signs, billboards, and the street

The second you step outside your home, you’re technically in public space. But while it might not feel like someone is watching your every move, someone most certainly is–especially the government. Beyond the CCTV cameras that dot street intersections and the sides of buildings across the country, cameras and other means of surveillance are hidden in a wide variety of other objects that seems like a normal party of the cityscape.

You know those digital road signs that show you how fast you’re driving? As Quartz reports, some of them are embedded with license plate readers as part of a decade-old Drug Enforcement Administration program. (The DEA and ICE also have secretly embedded cameras into street lights and those big orange traffic barrels.) Even the roadside scenery isn’t safe. Ars Technica found that one Arizona town mounted dozens of license plate readers inside fake cactuses.