I have to delay my retirement because my male coworkers were paid more

This story is part of Fast Company’s Gender Pay Gap package “ Short Changed .” In honor of Equal Pay Day, the symbolic day that women have to work for free to match men’s earnings, we are exploring elements of pay inequality though the personal stories of women across industries and career stages who experience it every day. Click here to read the whole series.

Jenny* first considered the possibility that she was underpaid because of her gender after overhearing her male coworkers discuss salaries at the rural manufacturing plant where she had been working for a few years. Now in her late 50s, after over 20 years at her job, she and her husband are approaching retirement age. Here, she reflects on what she gained–and what she failed to achieve–in trying to resolve her pay issues. The following has been edited and condensed for clarity and space.

I grew up in the ’70s and the ’80s. A lot of my thinking was formed in those years. Our teachers taught us: This is America, everyone is equal, and everyone has a chance. Your race and gender don’t matter. Everything is based on your capabilities and your willingness to learn and work. So I worked hard; I planned to go to college and get a good job. I never hesitated to take math and science classes and always made really good grades. I was in the first computer programming class offered at my school.

I heard same message of equality on TV–things like The Cosby Show, Maude, all those silly shows that we watched. It just seemed like pay discrimination, women versus men, didn’t exist anymore. Good grief, we’ve had the right to vote since 1920! But I am no longer so naïve.

I have now worked for the same company for a little over 20 years. When I was hired, I started as a union employee working a 12-hour rotating shift. It was a foot in the door. As a union employee, pay transparency is obvious. There is a contract book and everyone knows what every position gets paid. About two years in, I took a day shift job as a salaried employee. At the time, it never even crossed my mind that pay gaps still existed. I knew it was against the law, and I thought that people followed the law, especially big corporations.

One day at work, not long after accepting the salaried job, I was in the lunch room when a conversation took place about a new salaried position. Someone mentioned how much the pay would be, and that’s when I realized there might be a discrepancy between my pay and that of men working in similar jobs. Within half an hour of the conversation, a member of the department management team was in my office telling me that discussions regarding pay were not allowed; doing so could result in losing my job. So I kept my suspicious to myself, even though it sounded like I should be making about 20% more.

I wanted and needed my job. It’s rural America–good jobs are hard to come by.