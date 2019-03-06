In the household gender gap, P&G Spain says women bear burden of “mental load”

It is 2019, people. We no longer live in the June and Ward Cleaver era (or at least we shouldn’t) and couples of all varieties are finding the right balance for what works for them when it comes to household responsibilities. Whatever the dynamics, most of us understand and aim to make sure the burdens of life organization are shared equally. But a new study from P&G Spain says that even while the actual chores or household jobs–dishes, laundry, child care, etc.–may be split up, the burden of logistics and decision-making is still overwhelmingly shouldered by women.

The study of 2,400 Spanish people between the ages of 25 and 49 found that while 46% of couples believe their tasks are shared, 71% of women suffer from “mental load” compared to only 12% of men. The company defines mental load as “an invisible burden created by the constant mental effort, assumed by those responsible for what happens in the home.”

To promote its findings, P&G asked five different Spanish couples to make to-do lists in the notes app on their phones. After a week, the couples read each other’s lists aloud. The men appeared to have their eyes opened.

P&G set up a dedicated site to raise awareness and provide a guide for breaking down the division of household responsibilities, as well as advice from experts to help people make their daily tasks more manageable.