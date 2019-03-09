Digital Tool Brings Simplicity to New Car Shopping and Financing

All of us want to get the best deal on our next car purchase — the vehicle of our dreams, features of our choice and monthly payments within our budget. However, without the resources to prioritize our wish-list, fully understand implications on end price, know our financing options upfront, and determine how it all translates into monthly payments, we often end up feeling like we might have missed out on it.

A survey commissioned by Capital One revealed that 94 percent of Americans don’t find the car buying process to be completely transparent, with 80 percent not feeling very confident when shopping for a car. Only 16 percent believe they are “a boss” when it comes to negotiating during car buying.

Car dealers also play a very important role in car buying. They are always looking for ways to meaningfully connect with customers during their car-buying journeys, whether it’s by investing in digital marketing capabilities or enhancing their customer service experience.

A journey to bring transparency to car buying

“Capital One has long been in the auto finance industry, and we could understand the challenges faced by both consumers and dealers,” said Jeffrey Rabinowitz, Managing Vice President, Auto Navigator, Capital One. “A few years ago, we set out to address the state of transparency in car buying, and in 2015, rolled out the first version of Auto Navigator.”

This allowed consumers to pre-qualify for financing even before stepping into a dealership. “Though the product was still in early stages, it accomplished one critical thing — bringing transparency to the financing process,” said Rabinowitz. “But we realized we could solve for more than just financing, and bring simplicity to multiple pain points experienced by consumers and dealers in the car buying process.”

A way to shop confidently

Fast forward to today, here’s what Auto Navigator offers: You can see if you pre-qualify for financing without impacting your credit score. You can browse almost four million cars at over 13,000 participating dealers across the country. Once pre-qualified for financing, you can view your estimated APR and monthly payment information for each car. With the work done ahead of time, you can walk into a dealership equipped to shop confidently for your next car.

Recently, the company piloted an augmented reality experience through its mobile app. By simply scanning a car, Capital One customers can view individualized information related to a particular vehicle, such as their pre-qualified financing, estimated monthly payment, nearby dealerships where they could buy the car, and more.