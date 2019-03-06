“I’m fighting for my f***ing life!” R. Kelly loses it in explosive interview with Gayle King

If R. Kelly was looking for ways to improve his rapidly deteriorating public profile, he just failed spectacularly.

Rather than portraying himself in any kind of sympathetic or remorseful light during a visit to CBS This Morning, the embattled R&B singer (and alleged sexual predator) left viewers with the soon-to-be-infamous image of himself furiously looming over interviewer Gayle King as she stares at him, utterly unfazed.

Wow. Gayle Kings composure in front of #RKelly is stunning.

Her interview with him airs Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/bFSVNaxXsZ — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 6, 2019

After years of loud rumors, an acquittal, and quiet settlements, R. Kelly was finally arrested in February and charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse. Now awaiting another new trial–Kelly is intimately acquainted with the inside of a courtroom–the singer was invited onto CBS This Morning to tell his side of the story. Unwisely, he said yes.

“I am surprised that you agreed to do it,” King says to Kelly. “Why are you sitting down with us today?”

His response–“I have been assassinated”–sets the syllabus for the interview. Kelly wants to spread the gospel that he is not only an innocent man, but a victim. Although he doesn’t quite use the familiar parlance of this particular era, he might as well say “witch hunt” and “fake news,” since that’s basically his defense. Unfortunately, one thing that doesn’t make anybody look super-innocent is screaming fits of victim-blaming accompanied by threatening hand gestures.

Here are some of the most bizarre moments from the interview: