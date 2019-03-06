Claire’s makeup asbestos warning: 3 products to avoid right now

The FDA is urging anyone who has three specific Claire’s cosmetics products in their home to stop using them immediately . The reason for this is the products concerned have been revealed to contain tremolite asbestos during the FDA’s testing. The specific Claire’s cosmetics the FDA warns could include asbestos are:

Claire’s Eye Shadows–Batch No/Lot No: 08/17

Claire’s Compact Powder–Batch No/Lot No: 07/15

Claire’s Contour Palette–Batch No/Lot No: 04/17

So just how did a known carcinogen like asbestos make it into cosmetics? As the FDA explains: “Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products . . . During talc mining, if talc mining sites are not selected carefully and steps are taken to purify the talc ore sufficiently, the talc may be contaminated with asbestos.”

Unfortunately, Claire’s is refusing to recall the products, the FDA says, which will make it harder for consumers to find out about the tainted makeup:

The FDA requested that Claire’s recall the products because they should not be used by consumers. Claire’s has refused to comply with the FDA’s request, and the agency does not have authority to mandate a recall. The FDA is therefore warning consumers not to use these products and will continue to communicate our safety concerns about them. We strongly encourage consumers and health care providers to report cosmetic-related adverse reactions to the FDA’s MedWatch reporting system or a consumer complaint coordinator.

The good news is that Claire’s has told the FDA that it does not believe that affected products are still available for sale–but again, that doesn’t mean they aren’t already in your home or purse right now.