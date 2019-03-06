LinkedIn reveals recruiters are less likely to click on a woman’s profile when headhunting

LinkedIn has released a report with some interesting insights into the gender imbalances and gender-related metrics on its platform. The company’s Gender Insights Report was compiled by using the billions of data points created by more than 610 million members in over 200 countries on LinkedIn in 2018 as well as surveying a group of LinkedIn users once in 2017 and once in 2018. Among its findings:
- Recruiters are 13% more likely to click on a man’s profile than on a woman’s profile that shows up in search while headhunting people for a role.
- Recruiters are also 3% less likely to send an InMail to a woman than a man.
- That being said, women are actually 16% more likely than men to be hired after applying for a job via LinkedIn.
- They are also 18% more likely than men to get hired when applying for a senior role.
- LinkedIn’s data shows that women are also more discerning when it comes to choosing which jobs they apply for. While 88% of women and 90% of men on LinkedIn are open to new job opportunities, and 41% of women and 42% of men researched a company on LinkedIn before applying to it, women are 16% less likely than men to apply to a job after viewing it. Women apply to 20% fewer jobs than men.
- As for why this is, research shows that in order to apply for a job, women feel they need to meet 100% of the criteria. As for men, they feel they’re good for the job if they only meet 60% of the criteria.
You can view LinkedIn’s full Gender Insights Report here.