5 reasons leaders should disengage and reject hustle culture

Sometimes people even use busyness as a signal of status. When someone asks them how they are, they reply with, “I’m so busy!” Why? Because it makes them feel important. They think that those who are busy have an essential set of skills in high demand, and those with too much to do are highly valued and sought after.

But our cult of busyness and hustle is undermining our effectiveness and happiness, despite the social norms to the contrary. It’s time to put aside busyness and find ways to disengage. Yes, businesses seek engagement and lament data that suggests only one-third of employees are actively engaged. But maybe they shouldn’t be striving for engagement. Instead, they should encourage more disengagement.

Here are four good business reasons to break the busyness habit, especially as a manager.

You can think better

You probably know that constant multitasking is bad for your brain, and makes it challenging to bring deep focus to any work. You need to focus if you want to solve problems and think in new ways. The ways you consume information can change your patterns of perception and causes you to process information more superficially. But when you take breaks and remove yourself from the constancy of work, you can reprioritize deeper-level processing and meaning in your work.

You’re more likely to come up with innovative ideas

In our frenetic pace, we’ve lost the in-between times when our minds can wander. Gone are the minutes in the car when we’re just listening to our favorite song or waiting in line at the grocery store, and we can just be. We tend to fill these moments with conference calls or the opportunity to catch up on our emails–even for a few seconds. But getting away from work has multiple benefits. In one study, taking the time to do artwork increased participants’ self-confidence and belief in their ability to complete their work-related tasks. Another study found that allowing time for the mind to wander resulted in people feeling refreshed and less stressed, and put them in a better place to tackle their work.

You’ll be in better health

Popular business literature is rife with articles about the stress caused by poor management practices and unrealistic expectations. Sometimes it’s not even the work itself that causes stress. It’s the expectation of constant availability and the feeling of being sucked dry by the workplace.