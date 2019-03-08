These are the unexpected symptoms that you’re not getting enough sleep

You know that irritable, ragey feeling that comes after getting too few hours of sleep? The one that makes you snap at your partner over coffee, or curse out other drivers on your commute ? Then you know what it’s like to be tangry.

Just like skipping meals will leave you feeling hangry, new research shows that skipping out on sleep will leave you both tired and angry (aka tangry), growing madder and madder as your terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad day marches on.

The link between sleep loss and anger was discovered by scientists at Iowa State University. The researchers had participants either get their normal amount of sleep, or restrict their amount of shut-eye over two days. Then they exposed both groups to a handful of irritating noises and noted their reactions.

“In general, anger was substantially higher for those who were sleep-restricted,” study author Zlatan Krizan said in a press release. “We manipulated how annoying the noise was during the task, and as expected, people reported more anger when the noise was more unpleasant. When sleep was restricted, people reported even more anger, regardless of the noise.”

As humans, we tend to get used to daily frustrations, like construction sounds or a coworker’s phlegmy cough. If you’re tired, however, you’ll likely get angrier as the noise goes on. Now, the study authors are looking into whether exhaustion can cause aggression.

Unbridled anger may be one of the most visible effects of sleep loss, but it’s not the only sign you need more Zzzs. Here’s how to tell when your lack of sleep is catching up on you.

Your stomach is rumbling

You may be able to blame your sleep habits for your Taco Bell craving: Studies have tied a lack of shut-eye to an increased appetite, particularly for foods rich in fat, salt, and sugar.