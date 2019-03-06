How Munchery’s high hopes led to its decline and fall

In 2016 I sat across the table from Munchery CEO Tri Tran and other executives and listened while they excitedly told me about their impending plan for rapid expansion. Munchery was expanding into a number of new states with its new Blue Apron-like meal-kits-by-mail service.

As a new bankruptcy filing spells out, venture capital money at that time was plentiful and easy to get. Munchery used a bunch of it to open a big new food prep facility just south of San Francisco, which would serve as the hub of the newly expanded service. But rather than buoying the startup, it contributed to its demise.

Munchery started out in 2011 as a microwavable meal delivery service in San Francisco. For a few years, the business did very well, mainly because competition from the likes of DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Blue Apron hadn’t shown up yet. As a longtime customer, I can vouch for the fact that the food at that time was good, fresh, and reasonably priced.

But Munchery turned out to be more or less a San Francisco phenomenon. The microwavable meal service eventually expanded to L.A., Portland, Seattle, and New York, but did far less well in those places.

Still, Munchery raised $120.7 million in venture funding in three rounds between 2013 and 2015, and procured two credit lines worth $11.8 million. The company was valued at $300 million in 2015.

Fast-forward to 2016 when Munchery, high on its SF experience and sizable valuation, launched its “Plaid Box” food ingredient service and used a delivery service partnership to expand into Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

By the beginning of 2017, that service was flopping, and the original microwavable meal service was flagging. Both the company’s founders–Tran and Conrad Chu–left the company. The new CEO, James Beriker, set out to reverse Munchery’s fortunes through a number of belt-tightening measures, including layoffs. Among other things he reduced the headquarters staff from 80 to less than 50 and cut down on operational and marketing costs.