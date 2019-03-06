How to design the end of a studio’s life

“Hopefully by putting it out there, it makes it easier for someone else starting out and gives them confidence,” says Carly Ayres, one of Hawraf’s partners. “Like, these are just shitty Google Docs, I could do this, too.”

The documents range from the more cultural elements of running a studio, like the founders’ values, to the hard numbers, including spreadsheets detailing all of Hawraf’s profits and losses. One particularly intriguing document, especially for other studios or designers looking to start their own studios, shows how much Hawraf was paid for every single project the studio took on. Another spreadsheet lays out the studio’s formula for deciding which companies might be good potential clients.

Intriguingly, the spreadsheets reveal a small business that was profitable and growing quickly. Hawraf didn’t shut down over money problems; instead, the partners realized that they were no longer aligned on the studio’s future.

Partner Andrew Herzog uses a boat metaphor to explain what happened. He says that the team devoted the first year and a half of the studio’s existence to figuring how to run the business–or make the “boat” float.

Then, “we started getting the projects we thought we could do and were good for and money started to make sense, we started getting paid adequately,” he says. “The boat [started] moving, and it [became] time for everyone to start paddling the boat. That’s where we looked up for the first time in a while and realized we maybe had differing ambitions in terms of the business, where it could go now that we knew how to make it float.”

Herzog himself is interested in learning how to run a studio on his own, while Ayres wants to focus more on creating the kinds of environments that will help creative people do their best work (she already runs the freelance design community 100s Under 100). Partner Pedro Sanches is looking for more work flexibility so he can spend more time visiting family in Brazil.