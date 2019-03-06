Why podcast fans will always reject a “Netflix for podcasts”

The day had been spent listening to three companies lay out their visions of the future of podcasting: boutique studio Gimlet (now part of Spotify), Luminary (the new entrant to the Netflix for podcasts Thunderdome), and podcast platform Breaker. The one thing they all had in common? Exclusive content.

Breaker announced at the summit that it was interested in buying exclusive shows. While Gimlet and Spotify are still hammering out how their new relationship will work, Gimlet execs hinted at possible “windowing,” where podcasts are exclusive to one platform for a set “window” of time before being available on other platforms. And Spotify Studios—the content creating arm of the streaming service—was interested in potentially developing podcasts that would exclusively be available on its service. As for Luminary, CEO Matt Sacks couldn’t or wouldn’t give many specifics at the Hot Pod Summit, but didn’t need to as Luminary announced its soft launch with a New York Times writeup that laid out the company’s plan for podcast domination.

According to the Times, come June, Luminary will unveil a slate of premium podcast content to listeners willing to pony up $8 a month for podcasts, which is a higher price than that of the other paid platform, Stitcher Premium, which costs $4.99 a month. Those who do pay will have access to more than 40 ad-free exclusive shows. The roster includes some pre-existing podcasts moving behind a paywall, some new projects from existing publishers, and a few brand-new series. The platform will also host shows that are available for free elsewhere, ostensibly in a bid to get users in the door, so to speak.

The Times revealed that Luminary has raised a total of $100 million in venture funding. Now, some of the most well-known podcast producers are following that money: Such creators as Wondery (Dirty John), New York Media (The Cut on Tuesdays), and the Ringer (The Bill Simmons Podcast) will bring three new shows to the platform, as will public-radio stars Adam Davidson (Planet Money) and Guy Raz (How I Built This). Luminary will also have exclusive shows from Slow Burn co-creators Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons, new projects from the Jacob Weisberg and Malcolm Gladwell podcast studio, and Going Clear creator Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. The lone women on the bill seem to be Lena Dunham and Manoush Zomorodi, host of Note to Self, a WNYC Studios show that is moving to Luminary. (The WNYC Show Spooked is also moving to Luminary, which is interesting, considering that WNYC is a public-radio station and listeners who can’t afford a Luminary subscription may no longer be able to listen.)

So, my question: Where does all of this leave listeners?

Personally, I have very little interest in juggling multiple podcast apps. But if every platform insists on having their own exclusive content, that leaves me with little choice. (Yes, I have to listen to all the podcasts.) While some people (like my editor) point out that podcast platforms creating exclusive content is akin to switching between Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and Netflix, here’s why it’s not.