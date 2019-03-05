advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:46 am

Gif-able moments abound in “Game of Thrones” season 8 trailer

Gif-able moments abound in “Game of Thrones” season 8 trailer
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

What: The debut trailer for Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season.

Who: Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with the remaining cast members whose characters have not been brutally murdered.

Why we care: Look, you know you’re going to watch this trailer. There’s nothing I could write here that would persuade you otherwise. Try to resist the magnetic pull of all those fire-breathing dragons, or a typically vengeance-fueled Arya Stark out for blood, or the extremely Gif-able sight of Cersei once again enjoying some wine. It cannot be done! Have a look at the trailer below, ahead of the long-awaited season premiere on April 14.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life