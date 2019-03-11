Nine things you will (and won’t) be doing in autonomous vehicles when you’re no longer behind the wheel…

Attentive readers of 1950s magazines may have noticed an ad by America’s Independent Electric Light and Power Companies depicting an electric, self-driving convertible cruising along an open road. “No traffic jams…no collisions…no driver fatigue,” the caption reads. It could practically be a contemporary ad for Waymo or Tesla, with one big exception—the family inside is playing dominos together instead of staring blankly at their respective phones.

Visions of autonomous vehicles are nothing new, of course, but how we might choose to spend the ultimate cognitive surplus—the hour the average American spends driving daily—on new pursuits depends on what we value. Assuming Level 5 autonomy is ever achieved (at which point humans will be blissfully unengaged passengers), the most popular pastimes will surely include working, sleeping, and watching TV.

To those ends, IDEO has proposed autonomous conference rooms, Volvo unveiled a self-driving bedroom, and Pixar’s WALL-E is a dystopian touchstone for a world of ubiquitous screens. But as always, the future is likely to be weirder than you think. Here are nine of the best guesses by the futurists and designers imagining new experiences for autonomous vehicles.

1. You’ll no longer rely on a dashboard.

First things first: a self-driving car will look and feel nothing like a car. The pedals, steering, and dashboard will inevitably disappear, replaced by—what? In surveys, drivers say they would prefer to use touchscreens or voice commands to communicate with vehicles, but that’s only the beginning. Artificial intelligence and eye tracking will combine to read your moods if not quite your mind. Meanwhile, the dashboard itself will disappear, replaced by “virtual haptics” systems, such as BMW’s HoloActive Touch concept, in which passengers manipulate holographic controls. “Instead of just swiping the air, imagine you could start to push against something in the air—a virtual dial that you turn just by the shape of your hand,” says Christian Schluender, vice president and general manager of global design at Huemen, the internal design agency of Harman, which counts BMW, Volvo, and Audi among its clients.

2. You’ll share a ride but not your privacy.

We’re facing a “heaven” or “hell” of autonomous vehicles, argues Zipcar founder Robin Chase. The former is one of shared rides, quick trips, and cheap fares; the latter is a permanent traffic jam crossed with WALL-E. How can we have the best of both worlds—shared and social, but still private? “Imagine if the two of us could jump into a six-person vehicle, but our area was sound-proofed, as if we were in a cone of silence,” Schluender says. “We’re already working on technology to isolate sound inside a vehicle for the driver and each passenger. In the future, how we stitch together social experiences will be a big part of the user experience.”

3. You’ll see where you are, not just where you’re going.

What happens when the prime directive of driving—keep your eyes on the road—no longer applies? Who needs screens when the landscape outside is the real entertainment, enhanced by augmented reality? “The taxi experience of the future could be a guided tour of whatever city you’re in,” says Devin Liddell, principal futurist of the design studio Teague, which has worked on autonomous concepts for Toyota. “You could know what’s in that building. Who designed it? What’s the history of the street I’m on?” The ride becomes a history lesson, and cars become mobile classrooms.

4. You’ll take the scenic route. Or the happiest one. Or…

When saving time is your only objective, all that matters is speed—hence, Waze always solving for the fastest routes. But if the journey itself is an experience, why not choose your own adventure? “You can tell the car, ‘I don’t want to go the same old way; take me through Queens!” Schluender says. Computer scientist Daniele Quercia has already combined crowd-sourced, geo-tagged pictures with semantic analysis to create “Happy Maps“—an alternative cartography based on emotions rather than traffic. Never mind where you want to go today; how would you like to feel?