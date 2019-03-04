How and where to stream Beverly Hills, 90210

As a Gen Xer who binge-watched Beverly Hills, 90120 before binging was a thing, I was especially saddened and shocked to hear about the death of Luke Perry today. Once heralded as the James Dean of his generation, Perry added a much-needed edginess (or at least what counts as edginess in Beverly Hills) to the saccharine Fox series as the brooding Dylan McKay. As some viewers may recall, Dylan wasn’t even in the pilot episode, but he became a series regular due to overwhelming interest from the show’s young audiences.