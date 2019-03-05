5 lessons for building a long-lasting company culture

Company culture is hard to define, but it’s woven into everything a company does. It’s the reason employees love or hate their jobs, and customers can feel valued or ignored. Like reputation, it takes years to build a good culture, but only a few missteps to mess it all up. That’s why smart founders focus on developing company culture from day one and work like mad to protect it for the duration.

In the latest episode of Zero to IPO, we talked to four leaders that know what it takes to create a culture that helps you build a team that can go the distance, and create the kind of company you can all be proud of. Here’s what they learned along the way.

1) Values build a foundation

Box has been around for almost 15 years. Since Aaron Levie cofounded the company while in college, it has taken different forms–from an idea, early iterations in a garage, to an IPO and beyond. To keep the culture alive and consistent through every growth stage, Box focuses on seven fundamental values, including “Be candid and assume good intent,” “Blow our customers’ minds,” and my personal favorite, “Make Mom proud!” Values aren’t just there to unite a company, but to guide behaviors and actions. Levie says Box’s values have been critical to its success.

As a company grows, it becomes impossible for executives to know everything that’s going on. Levie and I have both learned that no one wants to give the founder lousy news–but when we don’t have an accurate understanding of reality, that could mean going in the wrong direction. To counteract that, Levie tries to create an environment focused on trust and encourages teammates to challenge him daily.

2) Employees are your megaphone

Carl Eschenbach, a current partner at Sequoia Capital, helped scale VMware from 200 to 20,000 people. And just like VMware’s products and services had to evolve as it grew, he knew it had to scale the culture as well.

This is where the concept of guardrails and guidelines comes into play. If employees understand where they fit into the bigger picture and know the boundaries, they can put their best foot forward and reflect company culture in and outside of the office. Eschenbach believes that employees act as company megaphones, so he encourages them to ask themselves: “Am I okay if this is printed on the front of The Wall Street Journal or The New York Times?” Leaders know that culture starts with the individual. If individuals have a strong character and are presenting their best selves, they support the company, too.