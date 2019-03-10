Will Hurd will be heard on China’s threat to U.S. dominance

“We’re going to see two internets—one controlled by China and one controlled by everyone else.”

China vs. the U.S. (and the world) was the takeaway from Will Hurd’s talk at the Fast Company Grill at SXSW in Austin, Texas today. Though the Texas Congressman touched on education, immigration, data privacy, AI, the border wall, 5G, and myriad other topics during his interview with Fast Company editor-in-chief Stephanie Mehta, the theme throughout was that China is poised to dominate the global economy unless the U.S. and its allies in the West get their act together—and fast.

“We are in a race with China, period, end of story, he said. “They want to be the leader in 10 technologies that are going to be the leaders of the fourth industrial revolution by 2043,” noting the symbolism of that year as the centenary of Mao Zedong’s ascendance to head the Chinese Communist party.

“The largest venture capital deal ever done was a Chinese company on artificial intelligence and facial recognition,” he said, referring to a $14 billion investment in Ant Financial, formerly Alipay, last year. The financial services company is developing the technologies, “not to buy cookies in the store, but in order to track and continue to abuse human rights,” said Hurd.

Hurd also worried about which companies, and which countries, will dominate emerging 5G wireless technology, noting U.S. dominance of the 4G era came from “super companies” like Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook, who all thrived by optimizing their services for the communications standard.

Education and immigration both came back to China too, with Hurd noting that American students are falling behind their overseas competition.

“How are we preparing our kids for jobs that don’t exist today?” asked Hurd, noting that 79% of students in computer science advanced degree programs at U.S. institutions are not U.S. citizens.