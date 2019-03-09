How Calm is going beyond an app to promote meditation and mindfulness

When Michael Acton Smith was creating his company with cofounder Alex Tew, there was a blue sky request to get Matthew McConaughey to narrate one of their Sleep Stories (i.e., bedtime tales for adults). A mutual friend connected Smith and McConaughey, McConaughey supplied his smooth Southern vocals to the story “Wonder,” and it became Calm’s most popular Sleep Story–but there was just one problem.

“We had a few complaints, mainly from husbands,” said Smith at the Fast Company Grill. “Who were like, ‘Oh my God, my wife will just not stop listening every night in bed to that story!'”

“The first idea was ‘Go to Bed with Matthew McConaughey,'” McConaughey chimed about the marketing around the story. “That’s a great idea–but no, let’s not do that one!”

Since its launch in 2012, Calm has skyrocketed with more than 40 million app downloads, won Apple’s 2017 App of the Year, and reached unicorn status earlier this year with a valuation of $1 billion. Smith also mentioned The Calm Schools initiative, which gives free mindfulness training tools to teachers around the world–and has become part of McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin Foundation, which targets disadvantaged teenagers in inner cities.

“The Calm app has helped us with a lot of kids who were not able to handle that stress, to give them a little time to guide them through some self-reflection,” McConaughey said.

“Classrooms now around the world start their day with a few moments of reflection and silence and meditation,” Smith continued. “And it’s crazy that this is not taught to our next generation. It’s never been harder to be a kid or a teenager in the world. You can’t switch off when you leave the school. Your phone is on, constantly tapping you digitally on the shoulder with social media. So anxiety has been increasing, depression has been increasing–so many mental health issues. And I’m glad that these are finally starting to get addressed and talked about.”