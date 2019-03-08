Nike and Mattel on why the least active generation in history needs physical playtime

Quick question: Have you played today? How about your kids or nieces and nephews? Might want to fix that with a quick bounce of the ball, swing of the racket, toss of the frisbee–or even sprint down the track.

For a generation of “digitally native,” highly scheduled kids and teens, the need to get out and play has never been more urgent. Our society’s transformation into a tech-driven culture has resulted in unprecedented levels of inactivity. Simply put, as a species, we’re sitting around more than ever before.

In a panel at the Fast Company Grill at the SXSW festival in Austin today, editorial director Jill Bernstein spoke with an Olympic athlete and executives from Nike and Mattel about the power of play–the unstructured, simple, fun, active things that kids (and adults) do for enjoyment, and the still surprising benefits we all get from physical activity.

“This generation of kids is the least active in history,” said Jorge Casimiro, Nike’s VP of global community impact. He added that the challenge for the sneaker company these days is that “kids learn how to swipe before they can wipe.”

Chris Downs, chief design officer at Mattel, has focused the company on trying to reach kids where they are, devices and all. “The motivation that kids have [when choosing an object to play] can be different than the parent,” he told the crowd, adding that Mattel will soon release an “ethnographic” play object that targets Hot Wheels’ 7-10 age group. The company also sees an opportunity in a younger market, which dovetails with research that getting kids started on play as early as possible is the best way to create positive habits for them.

The retired sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross, a four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, entrepreneur, and author, rounded out the discussion with her direct experience of play as both a fiercely competitive track athlete and a woman who understood that play can meet different needs for girls than boys. “Young girls need to see it’s not always about winning,” she said. “It’s about how’s it going to make me better, stronger, more confident.”

All children need role modeling, but “in sports you can be beautiful,” she said. Girls need to hear that message loud and clear, as she realized when she got a letter from a young athlete who, before hearing from Richards-Ross, “wasn’t going to run track anymore because [she] didn’t think [she] could wear mascara.”