Here’s how to create your personalized Women’s History Month playlist on Pandora

While you’re planning your Women’s History Month parties (that’s a thing, right?) don’t forget the soundtrack. To make your party planning easy, Pandora has introduced the “Your Women’s History Month” Personalized Soundtrack, which combines its personalized soundtrack tool and its Music Genome Project to make a listening experience unique to you (so long as you’re a premium member).

Here’s how it works: Pandora’s human curators selected a series of tracks that honor Women’s History Month. (Guessing less of ZZ Top’s “Legs” and more of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’.”) From there, Pandora’s clever algorithm, the Music Genome Project, takes over to find the songs that best match your personal listening tastes, putting them all into a personalized playlist for your next knitting circle phone-banking session.

In addition to the new personalized soundtracks, Pandora on Friday will launch a new “Women Behind the Songs” feature that will interrupt your playlist (in a good way) to introduce you to some of the women working behind the scenes to make the music that you love. As hard as it is for women to gain traction in the music industry as the talent, it can be even more difficult for female songwriters, producers, and engineers to find a foothold in the notoriously rocky music industry.

For instance: Have you heard of WondaGurl, who produces for Jay Z, Drake, and Rihanna? Or Marcella Araica—aka Ms Lago—who has mixed tracks for Missy Elliot, Britney Spears, and Mariah Carey? Or Trina Shoemaker, who is the secret behind bands like Pearl Jam and Queens of the Stone Age?

Pandora’s new feature will shine a spotlight on the women working in recording studios and sound booths while offering listeners a little context behind the women powering the songs they’re about to hear.