RIP Luke Perry, dead at 52. Here are the celebrity Twitter tributes

It would be hard to communicate to the average Riverdale fan just how big a deal dad-figure co-star Luke Perry was in the early-’90s. What reference point would paint the most realistic picture for someone who wasn’t there, to explain a level of fandom that invoked Beatlemania more than Harry Styles fever?

Describing the seismic hormonal impact of this Vanity Fair magazine cover from 1992–during peak Beverly Hills 90210 psychosis–might sound quaint to anyone who came of age after Kim Kardashian Broke the Internet. But anyone who was indeed present and pop culture-savvy during the 90210 heyday knows that Luke Perry (and his mighty, legendary sideburns) was on top of the world back then.

Beverly Hills, 90210 was more than a template-defining teen drama, it was a global phenomenon. Fast Company editor Amy Farley recalls, “When I traveled through Europe in the mid-’90s, and then Japan in the late ’90s, people who barely spoke a lick of English had heard of my hometown of Minneapolis simply because of Brenda and Brandon Walsh.” (The Walshes, played by Shannen Doherty and Jason Priestley, were from Minneapolis before moving to the titular zip code.)

As the breakout star and designated mega-hunk of the show, Luke Perry remained humble and friendly with his fellow cast mates. Before he passed away on Monday, due to complications from a stroke, his pinned tweet on Twitter was a recent photo with 90210 costars Priestley, Jennie Garth, and Gabrielle Carteris.

Once the news of his passing broke, tributes began pouring in from all across the entertainment landscape.

Here’s one from 90210 co-star Ian Zeiring, the first of surely many tributes to come from this group.