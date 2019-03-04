Ikea’s Kama Sutra promises the ultimate “bedroom satisfaction”

Ikea may not be able to save your marriage , but it can provide “the ultimate guide to bedroom satisfaction.” So suggests the company’s latest cheeky campaign, an Ikea version of the Kama Sutra .

Instead of sex, the guide talks about ideal positions for bed frames and side tables. “Are you getting enough satisfaction in your bedroom?” says the video advertisement that goes along with the digital guide. “If you want more, there’s no shame in that. Ikea has spent years studying life at home to help every bedroom lover to reach the highest level of fulfillment.”

The Kåma Sutra, as Ikea cutely calls it, details a range of bedroom styles, from the “Widely Open” room, which has an exposed wardrobe, to the “Doggy Style” for people who are looking for a bedroom design that includes a pet bed. Then there is a bunk bed room, comically called the “Climber.” (Nothing to get you in the mood like bunk beds.)

Each bedroom is depicted with an illustrative style that’s clearly meant to visually tie Ikea’s Kåma Sutra to the actual Kama Sutra. Silly? Certainly. But who can resist some good furniture sexual innuendo? “Many report powerful feelings of ecstasy thanks to the luster of the duvet cover combined with the durable hard wood bedframe,” says the video narrator. Who knew an $89 duvet cover could sound so hot?