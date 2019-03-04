Netflix subtweets Steven Spielberg in response to Oscars eligibility controversy

Ever since Netflix’s original production Roma, a film by Alfonso Cuarón, was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, the company has come under fire by Hollywood critics who say the streaming service’s films shouldn’t be eligible for Oscars. Perhaps the most vocal critic leading this charge is none other than Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg has previously stated that Netflix’s original films should be recognized by the Emmy Awards instead of the Academy Awards because the streaming service’s films are more akin to TV movies. Matter of fact, Spielberg is petitioning the Academy this month to block Netflix’s films from being eligible for Academy Awards in the future. As IndieWire reports, a spokesperson from Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment said, “Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation. He’ll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.”

Other Netflix critics also point out that Netflix’s films do not meet the Academy’s requirements since Netflix does not report its films’ box office earnings–and it’s not clear how Netflix could even do that.

Netflix has finally responded to its critics with a tweet this morning. In the tweet, Netflix said its method of distribution gives filmmakers more ways to share art and allows people who can’t afford to go out to the cinema to see films anyway. You really can’t argue with that.

We love cinema. Here are some things we also love: -Access for people who can't always afford, or live in towns without, theaters

-Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time

-Giving filmmakers more ways to share art These things are not mutually exclusive. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) March 4, 2019

Netflix’s Roma went on to win three of the 10 Oscars it was nominated for at the Academy Awards this year, including the Oscar for Best Director.