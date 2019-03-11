How to reframe your thinking about the boring parts of your job

No matter how cool your job is, there are elements that are really boring. I have had the chance to write a number of books, and most of that process is awesome, but reading the page proofs is horrible. For about 5 minutes, you can get excited about seeing what the book will look like in print for the first time. After that, it is hours of rereading stuff you have already gone over many many times, as your last chance to make changes before the book gets printed and the typos are there for eternity.

If you can’t avoid boring tasks at work, what can you do to minimize how much they bother you?

See them as part of a bigger mission

Probably the best way to feel better about really boring tasks is to see them as part of the overall contribution of the work you do. Lots of research suggests that when you can view your work as a vocation or calling, then you feel better about your work life in general.

To see your work as a calling, you need to find ways that your job and the mission of your organization connect to something bigger than yourself. In what ways does your work make your corner of the world a better place?

Once you make that connection, even the boring parts of your work have some meaning. The task itself may not be enthralling, but the impact of your time makes it worthwhile.

Can you get some flow?

One of the things that can be boring is repetitive tasks. Entering a large column of data into a spreadsheet can feel like an endless task. Over my years of doing research, I have had to enter data from handwritten surveys into statistics packages.

Part of what makes the task boring is that you start noticing the time that you’re spending. Your brain wants to feel busy, because it is an expensive organ to run. If you’re able to notice the time going by, then you’re not busy enough, and your brain lets you know that.