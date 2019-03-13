Are the people around you dampening your potential?

Motivational speaker Jim Rohn famously said: “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.” When you look at your inner circle, are the people surrounding you supporting your dreams? Or are they holding you back from achieving your potential?

“The people who we surround ourselves with, especially those we consciously choose to be around, can truly enrich who we are, personally and professionally,” says Lola Small, life and fitness coach, founder at Lola Life Fitness, and FemCity collective leader. Whether intentional or not, the individuals closest to us have great influence over our ways of thinking, and even the decisions we make.

Lori Harder, author of A Tribe Called Bliss: Break Through Superficial Friendships, Create Real Connections, Reach Your Highest Potential, says achieving your full potential often means leveling up your peer groups and surrounding yourself with positive, supportive people who believe in your ability to thrive. The truth about friendships, Harder says, is that the people we surround ourselves with truly do rub off on us. How positive or negative their impact is depends on who we choose to be part of our circle.

“You not only gain the strongest traits of your friends, but you also will default to the limiting beliefs of what they think is possible for themselves,” says Harder. If you are looking to grow, surrounding yourself with people who have a fixed mind-set, who don’t believe growth is possible, will inevitably hold you back from achieving your goal, while surrounding yourself with positive people who believe in you and support your growth is more likely to lead you to success. But there’s another reason you should seek to level up your peers.

Surrounding yourself with people who are where you already want to be can help you get there faster. “These people that I look up to, want to learn from, and totally respect where I am remind me that I, too, can be successful, powerful, creative, and inspiring,” says Small. “They act as an example of what I want to become, and by surrounding myself with them, I feel like I can start to embody those qualities I would like to cultivate.”

This doesn’t mean you have to ditch your family or old friends. But spending more time with people whose mind-set and goals are similar to yours can help you to achieve your goals.

But how do you find this tribe of amazing, supportive individuals that help you achieve a higher potential? Finding your tribe is not as easy as making friends in the schoolyard. Finding your tribe as an adult takes work, and it is possible.