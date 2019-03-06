Nike cofounder: Why I approved the controversial Colin Kaepernick ad

Silicon Valley is famous for the startups that began life in someone’s garage. Nike, the iconic maker of athletic shoes, got its start in 1964 when its cofounder sold sneakers from the trunk of a car in Portland, Oregon.

Fifty-five years later, Philip Knight, now chairman emeritus, is one of the richest men in the world, and Nike is one of the world’s most successful sellers of apparel. Knight, who received his MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1962, has used his fortune to support cancer research with a $500 million grant to the Oregon Health & Science University, and he’s been a major benefactor to Stanford University, donating a total of $500 million over the years.

Nike’s recent past has been a bit rocky. The company was shaken by allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination last year, a scandal that prompted the departure of a half-dozen male executives. Its ad campaign featuring ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was controversial and touched off a Nike boycott. Knight recently spoke at a View From The Top session at Stanford GSB and shared stories about his career and the company he founded. Here are a few things you might not know about Knight and Nike.

Nike Was Born at Stanford

As a University of Oregon undergraduate, Knight’s focus, he says, was mostly on the track team–which turned out to be fortuitous. His coach, Bill Bowerman, had given a good deal of thought to what would make a superior running shoe and hand-built a pair for future Olympian Otis Davis. With the lightweight sneakers on his feet, Davis won the 220-yard and 440-yard dash in the Pacific Coast Conference championships.

At Stanford, Knight took an entrepreneurship class from Frank Shallenberger, who directed the students to develop a business plan for a new company. “In those days, a lot of my classmates were writing about electronics, which was certainly beyond me since when I turn on an electric switch and a light bulb comes on, it’s magic for me,” he says.

But Knight had an aha moment when he thought about Bowerman’s innovative shoe and realized it could be the basis for a business–if it could be manufactured cheaply. After spending some time in Japan, Knight brokered a deal to import Japanese athletic shoes. Soon he was back in Oregon, selling sneakers from the back of his car and living with his parents. He and Bowerman founded Blue Ribbon Sports in 1964. Seven years later, the company was rechristened Nike, after the Greek goddess of victory.

LeBron James and the Kaepernick Ad

Making an ad with an in-your-face social point of view isn’t something many corporations are willing to bet on. There was a certain amount of doubt at Nike when the advertising department showed the Kaepernick “Just Do It” 30th anniversary TV ad to CEO Mark Parker and Knight. “Parker looked at it and went, ‘Gulp.’ And they said, ‘Well, here’s the deal. If we’re going to get this in time for the campaign, you’ve got 24 hours,'” Knight recalls.