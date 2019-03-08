How to rebuild trust in a toxic workplace

According to 2017 research by the Workplace Bullying Institute, roughly 1 in 5 workers are bullied at work, and 61% of employees are aware of workplace bullying. More than half of tech workers said they believe their workplace is toxic, according to a survey by social networking platform Blind.

And it doesn’t take many toxic employees to accelerate turnover. Even if just one toxic employee is added to a team of 20, good employees are 54% more likely to quit, according to report by cloud-based learning and talent management company Cornerstone on Demand.

If you’re seeing the signs of a toxic culture–employees aren’t performing as well, are complaining, or are even leaving the company–it’s in your organization’s best interest to address it immediately, says career development and mentoring strategist Shavon Lindley, founder of San Dieg0-based Mentoring Method, a leadership development and mentoring technology solution. Once you notice a problem, it’s a process to rebuild trust and restore your workplace to health.

Own it

Admitting the problem and letting employees know you’re aware is the first step to a healthier culture, says Houston-based executive coach Joshua M. Evans, author of Enthusiastic You! Rediscovering Your Passion & Energy: Tools for Success in Your Daily Life. “Because toxicity, when you walk into an office, is apparent. You can taste it, you can feel it,” he says. But employees aren’t always willing to be the first to admit there’s a problem. They want leadership to speak up first, he adds. Communicate to your team that you want to make things better and seek their feedback in doing so.

If it’s possible that the conditions rise to the level of a hostile workplace, it may be a good idea to assemble a team that includes your human resources lead and your legal counsel.

Get data

“Toxic” is a broad term that can be used to cover many forms of bad behavior or conditions. You need to understand the issues that are affecting your culture, says Kavita Avula, PsyD, lead consulting psychologist with KonTerra Group, a Washington, D.C.-based leadership and organizational development firm. Request feedback from your employees. Employee engagement surveys or direct conversations with managers may be useful, depending on the size of the company or the nature of the issues. You may also find clues in feedback from performance reviews.