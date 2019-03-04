These 10 smart innovations were designed by students to change the world

One major problem with traditional mosquito traps is that they’re baited with water and larvicide. If not emptied regularly, they eventually become a breeding ground for more mosquitoes. So after noticing an uptick in potentially incurable disease spreading Tiger Mosquitoes at their school in Hacienda Heights, California, a team of students at Los Altos High School decided to design a new version.

It’s a funnel-shaped device that can be 3D-printed using biodegradable material that features a time-release plug, which dissolves to automatically empty the contents. To ensure the traps get reloaded, there’s also an app called Mosquito Trapper, which lets users mark trap locations and points for regularly checking and maintaining them.

That’s just one of several ingenuous projects to come out of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which just announced the top 10 finalists in the competition. Samsung Solve is an annual event that’s open to any middle or high school team of students. The goal is to identify a pressing challenge in your own community, then use science, technology, engineering, and math skills to help solve it.

Now in its ninth year, the contest drew 2,000 entries from around the country. The finalists were chosen from a pool of the top entries per state, and have created their own videos about their builds, all of which are summarized in the video below.

Each finalist will receive $50,000 in Samsung technology of their classroom, and a chance to pitch their concept for three prizes of $100,000 worth of tech at a live pitch event in New York in April. As part of the competition, each finalist had to submit their own three-minute video about what inspired their idea, and how it works.

Los Altos High School, California. An affordable and environmentally friendly self-emptying mosquito trap, along with an app to trace eradications.

Goddard High School, Kansas. A small, one-touch transmitter for foster care kids to report abuse via a distress message and their GPS coordinates on a Google Map.