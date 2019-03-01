How to watch Red Table Talk and join the Facebook watch party

Since it launched Facebook Watch in 2017, the social network has been trying to break through with its original content, hoping to find something that would resemble event TV. The company has seen a number of fits and starts along the way, recently axing much of its news programming while doubling down on entertainment properties like a forthcoming reboot of The Real World.

But Facebook may have found its golden ticket in Red Table Talk, the talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The show is currently having a viral moment, thanks to an interview with Jordyn Woods. If you’re not familiar with Woods, I won’t recap the details here, as her newsworthiness involves unpeeling several layers of internet culture, NBA statistics, and Kardashian lore. (Explainers on this topic are plentiful, and you can find them here and here.)

That said, a viral hit is a viral hit, and if you’re the type who likes staying up to date on the latest viral news, the easiest thing to do might be to simply watch the interview. You can find it only on Facebook Watch at the Red Table Talk page.

Also, according to a PR rep for the show, a “watch party” will take place on Sunday, March 3, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, where fans can watch the interview and discuss it live. You can join the party by joining the show’s Facebook group.

As we reported earlier this week, a big part of Facebook’s strategy around Watch has been to create synergy between the programming and the groups, and it appears to have struck gold with this latest viral hit. We’ll have to wait and see how long it can sustain the wave.