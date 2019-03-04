How I learned to be motivated by failure

When I was starting out in my career, I had all the determination, motivation, and confidence. I graduated early from Washington University in St. Louis with a computer science degree, and soon after began my first position as a warehouse engineer for General Mills. I was the most junior engineer at the time, but it didn’t take long for me to show that I was a high-performing worker.

I took on an assignment to upgrade the warehouse management system in support of the Yoplait warehouse. I thought I could dive in headfirst, but I quickly realized that, despite how well I had been doing so far, there was a lot I didn’t know. I’d spent my time as an engineer for the cereal warehouse, which as one might expect, is set up quite differently from the yogurt warehouse. After 54 hours of trying to make it work, with a mile and a half of trucks and trailers lined up outside, I realized I didn’t understand the business. I had to wave the white flag and ask for help.

As scary as it seems, that unfortunate incident didn’t end my career. I would say it did the opposite: It accelerated it because it taught me how to let failure motivate me.

The importance of confronting failure

Nobody wants to fail. As a result, people tend to avoid talking about it, but we all know it happens for a wide variety of reasons. Yes, confronting failure is a grueling task, and far from pleasant. But once you’ve done that, you’ll find that it can give you the motivation you didn’t realize you had to transform yourself for the better.

The General Mills situation revealed to me that there’s a difference between being eager and being reckless. Did you do your best and carefully plan but still fall short? Or did you run into a situation recklessly and perform poorly as a result? How you feel when you come across with failure will be heavily dependent on how you start out. That’s why one of the best ways to let failure motivate you is to always be prepared for failure.

How to prepare for failure

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that you need some sort of contingency, or that you should expect failure around every corner. But when you acknowledge that it’s a possibility, you can approach moments with a better understanding of what a situation requires (and gauge your capabilities and experience accordingly.) If the goal seems just out of your reach, you can use your best judgment to decide whether or not you can push yourself to achieve it, or whether it would be better to seek help or find a different approach.

Preparing for failure requires you to have a mental image of what both failure and success in a particular scenario would look like. If you have a clear picture of what to avoid and what to strive for, you have a goal to run toward and a fear to run away from. I attribute much of my success to a fear of failure and an innate fear of not letting others down. Fear can be a powerful motivator, so long as you don’t let it paralyze you.