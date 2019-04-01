127 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this April

You know what they say about March: It’s always in like a lion, out like a slightly less ferocious lion, and just when you think you’re out of harm’s reach, boom, lion. Or at least that’s the case on this chilly April Fools’ Day.
While spring may not have fully sprung yet, there’s much to look forward to. First and foremost, Game of Thrones is finally returning. After a nearly two-year hiatus that made fans of the show finally feel some of the exquisite suffering that fans of the books have had to endure (George R.R. Martin has yet to follow up the fourth book in the series, 2011’s A Dance with Dragons), HBO’s flagship show begins its final season this month. It’s joined by so many other highly anticipated series, from Killing Eve to The Chi to Fosse/Verdon, that if it remains 35 degrees in the Northeast for an anomalous stretch in April, you’ll feel fine staying hunkered down at home. Who needs you, Avengers: Endgame, out in theaters weirdly soon after the last Marvel movie? For all your other entertainment needs, have a look below at Fast Company‘s creative calendar, an ideal field guide for what to do in the event of April showers.
Movies
- Amazing Grace, April 5
- Pet Sematary, April 5
- Shazam!, April 5
- The Best of Enemies, April 5
- The Biggest Little Farm, April 5
- Billboard, April 5
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate, April 5
- Peterloo, April 5
- Teen Spirit, April 5
- Hellboy, April 12
- Little, April 12
- After, April 12
- Her Smell, April 12
- High Life, April 12
- Missing Link, April 12
- Stockholm, April 12
- The Curse of La Llorona, April 19
- Breaking Habits, April 19
- Drunk Parents, April 19
- Grass, April 19
- Hail Satan?, April 19
- Penguins, April 19
- Rafiki, April 19
- Red Joan, April 19
- Under the Silver Lake, April 19
- Avengers: Endgame, April 26
Movies to Watch At Home
- I’m Just F*cking With You, April 1 on Hulu
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, April 2 on Netflix
- Unicorn Store, April 5 on Netflix
- Native Son, April 6 on HBO
- The Silence, April 10 on Netflix
- The Perfect Date, April 12 on Netflix
- Brené Brown: The Call To Courage, April 19 on Netflix
- Lo Spietato (The Ruthless), April 19 on Netflix
- Someone Great, April 19 on Netflix
- Grass Is Greener, April 20 on Netflix
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, April 23 on Netflix
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward, April 30 on Netflix
Music
- Idlewild – Interview Music, April 5
- Khalid – Free Spirit, April 5
- Priests – The Seduction Of Kansas, April 5
- Sara Bareilles – Amidst The Chaos, April 5
- The Drums – Brutalism, April 5
- Anderson .Paak – Ventura, April 12
- Damien Jurado – In The Shape Of A Storm, April 12
- Glen Hansard – This Wild Willing, April 12
- Melissa Etheridge – The Medicine Show, April 12
- The Chemical Brothers – No Geography, April 12
- The Flaming Lips – King’s Mouth, April 13
- Cage the Elephant – Social Cues, April 19
- Lizzo – Cuz I Love You, April 19
- Sad Planets – Akron, Ohio, April 19
- The O’Jays – The Last Word, April 19
- Amon Tobin – Fear In A Handful of Dust, April 26
- Craig Finn – I Need A New War, April 26
- Danko Jones – A Rock Supreme, April 26
- Foxygen – Seeing Other People, April 26
- Guided by Voices – Warp And Woof, April 26
- Lamb – The Secret Of Letting Go, April 26
- Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres – Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres, April 26
- Rob Thomas – Chip Tooth Smile, April 26
- The Cranberries – In The End, April 26
- The Mountain Goats – In League With Dragons, April 26
TV
- Cannon Busters, April 1 on Netflix
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, April 1 on The CW
- Hostile Planet, April 1 on National Geographic
- The Twilight Zone, April 1 on CBS All Access
- Ultraman, April 1 on Netflix
- The Last O.G., April 2 on TBS
- Vice News Tonight, April 2 on HBO
- Brockmire, April 3 on IFC
- In the Dark, April 4 on The CW
- Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, April 4 on Freeform
- Unspeakable, April 4 on Sundance
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, April 5 on Netflix
- Our Planet, April 5 on Netflix
- Quicksand, April 5 on Netflix
- The Tick, April 5 on Prime Video
- Warrior, April 5 on Cinemax
- Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, April 5 on HBO
- 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, April 7 on CBS
- The Chi, April 7 on Showtime
- Killing Eve, April 7 on AMC
- The Code, April 9 on CBS
- Fosse/Verdon, April 9 on FX
- You vs. Wild, April 10 on Netflix
- Black Summer, April 11 on Netflix
- Huge in France, April 12 on Netflix
- Special, April 12 on Netflix
- Game of Thrones, April 14 on HBO
- Les Misérables, April 14 on PBS
- Bless This Mess, April 15 on ABC
- No Good Nick, April 15 on Netflix
- My First First Love, April 18 on Netflix
- Bosch, April 19 on Prime Video
- The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle, April 19 on Comedy Central
- Ramy, April 19 on Hulu
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru, April 19 on Netflix
- Samantha, April 19 on Netflix
- Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration, April 21 on CBS
- Gentleman Jack, April 22 on HBO
- The Protector, April 26 on Netflix
- Street Food, April 26 on Netflix
- 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, April 27 on HBO
- The Son, April 27 on AMC
- Deep State, April 28 on Epix
- The Red Line, April 28 on CBS
- The 100, April 30 on The CW
- On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us, April 30 on HBO
Books
- A Wonderful Stroke of Luck by Ann Beattie, April 2
- Moon Shine: Photographs of the Cumberland Plateau by Rachel Boillot, April 2
- Lights All Night Long by Lydia Fitzpatrick, April 2
- Lost and Wanted by Nell Freudenberger, April 2
- The Affairs of the Falcóns by Melissa Rivero, April 2
- Taken From Memory by Sheron Rupp, April 2
- American Boys by Soraya Zaman, April 2
- Trust Exercise by Susan Choi, April 3
- Homelands: Life on the edge of the South African dream by Pieter de Vos, April 6
- Gerda Taro, Photojournalist: With Robert Capa in the Spanish Civil War by Irme Schaber, April 9
- Erwin Olaf: I Am by Erwin Olaf, April 15
- Feast Your Eyes by Myla Goldberg, April 16
- Martin Kippenberger’s Magical Misery Tour by Ursula Böckler, April 23
- Lesser Known by Bruce Davidson, April 23
- The Mind and the Hand by Lee Friedlander, April 23
- Pickup by Lee Friedlander, April 23
- Signs by Lee Friedlander, April 23
- The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World by Melinda Gates, April 23
- Edges by Harry Gruyaert, April 23
- Arena by Jeff Mermelstein, April
[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Hellboy: Mark Rogers/Lionsgate; The Best of Enemies: Annette Brown/STXfilms; Missing Link: Laika Studios/Annapurna Pictures; Shazam!: Steve Wilkie/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Pictures; Warrior: David Bloomer/Cinemax; Native Son: courtesy of HBO; Game of Thrones: Helen Sloane/HBO; Bosch: Lacey Terrell/Amazon Studios; Ramy: Barbara Nitke/Hulu; High Life: courtesy of Alcatraz Films; Killing Eve: Aimee Spinks/BBC America; Peterloo: Simon Mein/Amazon Studios; Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Lloyd Bishop/HBO; The Code: Mark Schafer/CBS; Les Misérables: Robert Viglasky/BBC; Quicksand: Johan Paulin/Netflix; Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas: John P. Johnson/HBO; Gentleman Jack: Jay Brooks/HBO; Lo Spietato (The Ruthless): courtesy of Netflix]