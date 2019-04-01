127 new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this April

You know what they say about March: It’s always in like a lion, out like a slightly less ferocious lion, and just when you think you’re out of harm’s reach, boom, lion. Or at least that’s the case on this chilly April Fools’ Day.

While spring may not have fully sprung yet, there’s much to look forward to. First and foremost, Game of Thrones is finally returning. After a nearly two-year hiatus that made fans of the show finally feel some of the exquisite suffering that fans of the books have had to endure (George R.R. Martin has yet to follow up the fourth book in the series, 2011’s A Dance with Dragons), HBO’s flagship show begins its final season this month. It’s joined by so many other highly anticipated series, from Killing Eve to The Chi to Fosse/Verdon, that if it remains 35 degrees in the Northeast for an anomalous stretch in April, you’ll feel fine staying hunkered down at home. Who needs you, Avengers: Endgame, out in theaters weirdly soon after the last Marvel movie? For all your other entertainment needs, have a look below at Fast Company‘s creative calendar, an ideal field guide for what to do in the event of April showers.

Movies

Movies to Watch At Home

Music

TV

Books

A Wonderful Stroke of Luck by Ann Beattie, April 2

Moon Shine: Photographs of the Cumberland Plateau by Rachel Boillot, April 2

Lights All Night Long by Lydia Fitzpatrick, April 2

Lost and Wanted by Nell Freudenberger, April 2

The Affairs of the Falcóns by Melissa Rivero, April 2

Taken From Memory by Sheron Rupp, April 2

American Boys by Soraya Zaman, April 2

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi, April 3

Homelands: Life on the edge of the South African dream by Pieter de Vos, April 6

Gerda Taro, Photojournalist: With Robert Capa in the Spanish Civil War by Irme Schaber, April 9

Erwin Olaf: I Am by Erwin Olaf, April 15

Feast Your Eyes by Myla Goldberg, April 16

Martin Kippenberger’s Magical Misery Tour by Ursula Böckler, April 23

Lesser Known by Bruce Davidson, April 23

The Mind and the Hand by Lee Friedlander, April 23

Pickup by Lee Friedlander, April 23

Signs by Lee Friedlander, April 23

The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World by Melinda Gates, April 23

Edges by Harry Gruyaert, April 23

Arena by Jeff Mermelstein, April

[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Hellboy: Mark Rogers/Lionsgate; The Best of Enemies: Annette Brown/STXfilms; Missing Link: Laika Studios/Annapurna Pictures; Shazam!: Steve Wilkie/DC Comics/Warner Bros. Pictures; Warrior: David Bloomer/Cinemax; Native Son: courtesy of HBO; Game of Thrones: Helen Sloane/HBO; Bosch: Lacey Terrell/Amazon Studios; Ramy: Barbara Nitke/Hulu; High Life: courtesy of Alcatraz Films; Killing Eve: Aimee Spinks/BBC America; Peterloo: Simon Mein/Amazon Studios; Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Lloyd Bishop/HBO; The Code: Mark Schafer/CBS; Les Misérables: Robert Viglasky/BBC; Quicksand: Johan Paulin/Netflix; Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas: John P. Johnson/HBO; Gentleman Jack: Jay Brooks/HBO; Lo Spietato (The Ruthless): courtesy of Netflix]